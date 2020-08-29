Entertainment

Sonu Sood offers to help students facing difficulty in reaching JEE, NEET exam centres

Sonu Sood further demanded to postpone the JEE Main and NEET exams, writing it is not only an exam for students but it is also an exam for the government

Actor Sonu Sood who has been helping out a number of people during the COVID-19 lockdown period has been quite vocal in his support for the postponement of NEET and JEE exams as well.

The actor recently shared a message on social media offering to help students who might face difficulty in reaching their exam centres.

The actor shared a message on Twitter alongside the caption, "In case JEE, NEET doesn’t get postponed.”

The message itself read, "Students appearing for #NEET #JEE 2020 I am standing by you. If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centres. No one should miss their exam because of resources.”

Check out the post

The actor had earlier posted a message for students of Bihar, Assam and Gujarat as well. He had tweeted, "In case #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood-hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources."

Recently the actor had also demanded to postpone the JEE Main and NEET exams, writing that it is not only an exam for students but it is an exam for the government as well.

