Sonu Sood may face legal trouble after BMC initiates action against actor for running hotel illegally

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly initiated action against actor Sonu Sood for running a hotel in Juhu without permission or a license.

The actor had earlier submitted a proposal to the BMC asking if the residential premises of Shiv Sagar building in Juhu could be converted into a lodging service. BMC had rejected the proposal demanding certain compliances before that.

Sood is yet to submit a revised proposal to the civic body.

After several complaints, the K West ward's health department officials inspected the premises. In their submitted report they stated that lodging services were being illegally provided in the ground-plus-six structure. The building has a total of 23 operational rooms. The report also stated that trade activities needed to immediately stop once the report was received. In case of non-compliance, legal action under section 394 of MMC Act will be initiated.

A K-West ward official told Mid Day, "The prosecution has already been filed against Sonu Sood last week and he will have to abide by the rules and orders when the court summons him. If the lodging services still continue, then BMC has the powers to file another prosecution, where he may be fined a penalty on a daily basis."

Sood maintained that the revisions in the proposal will be implemented and that a new proposal is underway which will include the necessary suggestions. The actor also denied knowing anything about a probable legal action, stating that he had not been intimated about it yet.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 11:05:53 IST