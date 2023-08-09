An extraordinary tribute has been offered to Sonu Sood, by Team Indian Creative Unity, comprising a cohort of exceptionally skilled artists, with a magnificent and heart-touching manifestation of admiration and gratitude. Recognising his remarkable contributions to both the entertainment industry and society at large, the team has crafted an awe-inspiring pop art masterpiece spanning an impressive 1.17 lakh square feet in Ajitwal, Moga

Team Indian Creative Unity, a collective of passionate artists, recognised the significance of Sonu Sood’s contributions to society and set out to honour him in an extraordinary way. The team’s vision culminated in the creation of a colossal pop art tribute, stretching across a sprawling 1.17 lakh square feet of canvas in Ajitwal, Moga. Through their artistic brilliance, they aimed to encapsulate not only the actor’s cinematic journey but also his humanitarian impact. This artistic tribute stands not only as a testament to Sonu Sood’s stellar acting career but also as an homage to his relentless efforts to serve humanity during times of crisis.

Recently, as the host of MTV Roadies 19, he has been charming viewers once again with his endearing personality. Now, his die-hard fans are looking forward to the release of Fateh, an action-packed movie that promises to take viewers on a wild ride.

Sonu Sood’s Sood Charity Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education and skill development, announced the launch of the “Mera Bharat, Surakshit Bharat Initiative” in association with EC-Council, the world’s largest cybersecurity certification body.

India is currently facing a high number of cyber-attacks, with 18 million attacks daily in the first quarter of 2022. The program provides an opportunity for individuals to gain the necessary skills and knowledge to defend against cyber threats and secure a fulfilling career in the cybersecurity industry.