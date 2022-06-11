Sharing a few pictures of Kumari and himself, Sonu Sood informed fans that she underwent a surgery recently and it was successful.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who earned praises worldwide for helping and supporting migrants during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, recently helped a two-and-half-year-old child from Bihar to get a better life.

The girl named Chaumukhi Kumari was born in 2019 with four legs and four arms. Her four extra limbs were attached to her stomach. As her parents could not afford to pay for the surgery, Sood stepped in to help the child.

Sharing a few pictures of Kumari and himself, the philanthropist informed fans that she underwent a surgery recently and it was successful.

“Mera aur Chaumukhi Kumari ka safar kamyaab raha. Chaumukhi was born with four legs and four hands in a small village in Bihar,” the actor wrote on Instagram. Further, in his post, the actor mentioned that the little girl is ready to go back home after the surgery.

In the first two images, Kumari’s extra limbs can be seen attached to her stomach. One captures Sood interacting with the child and giving her candy. While in the last pic, the little child can be seen resting on a hospital bed after her successful surgery. Soon, Sood’s post gained traction and social media users hailed him for the good cause. One user called him the “best person on earth” while another termed him her ‘Hero’. Even celebrities including Suniel Shetty and Esha Gupta commented on his post. According to reports, a video of Kumari went viral last month, after which Sood showed his interest to help the kid. Her treatment began on 28 May and even during the initial process, Sood had shared a photo of doctors examining her.

Reports state that Sood sent Kumari to Surat for better treatment, where she underwent a successful seven-hour surgery on 8 June.

