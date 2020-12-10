Sonu Sood beats Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prabhas to top '50 Asian Celebrities In The World' list

The list curated by UK-based magazine Eastern Eye has honoured Sonu Sood for his philanthropic activities during the coronavirus lockdown

Indian actor Sonu Sood has been named the number one South Asian celebrity in the world for his philanthropic efforts during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, in a first-of-its-kind ranking released in London on Wednesday, 9 December. The 47-year-old Bollywood star beat off tough global competition to top the ‘50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list, which is published by UK-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye.

“As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen; it was an instinct that came from within,” said Sood, expressing his gratitude for the honour, which recognised his far-reaching efforts at transporting and helping Indian migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for. It was my responsibility as an Indian, which I did. I think all the love of the people which I received was simply their wishes and prayers. Once again, I won’t stop till my last breath,” said Sood, who is known for his box-office hits such as Dabangg and Simmba.

Canadian YouTuber, comedian and TV personality Lilly Singh came in second for her “pathbreaking journey, remarkable output and entertaining audiences most when they needed it”.

Pop superstar, Charli XCX, was third for creating her Mercury Music Prize-nominated album How I Am Feeling Now entirely during the lockdown. British Indian actor Dev Patel was fourth for his glass-ceiling shattering, colour-blind lead roles in The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Green Knight.

Indian singer Armaan Malik came in fifth for his immense musical output that included barrier-breaking English language songs. Sixth-placed Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains the most famous Indian star in the world, while the rest of the top 10 includes pan-Indian star Prabhas (7), Hollywood power player Mindy Kaling (8), highest-placed Indian TV star Surbhi Chandna (9) and Pakistan-born Hollywood heavyweight Kumail Nanjiani (10).

The list also includes acting legend Amitabh Bachchan (20), 18-year-old Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (22), and Booker Prize-nominated author Avni Doshi (31).

