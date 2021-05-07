'Reaching in 10 minutes': Sonu Sood responded to Suresh Raina's tweet asking for an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for his aunt, who is suffering from COVID-19.

Ever since the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country, citizens are coming together to help each other in this hour of crisis. One of the celebrities who has again offered a hand of help to those in need is Sonu Sood. The 47-year-old actor and his team have been responding to SOS messages from people across the country on social media, trying to help as many as they can.

A new name has been added to the list of people who got help from Sood. Indian cricketer Suresh Raina received help from the actor as he arranged an oxygen cylinder for his coronavirus -positive aunt in Meerut.

At around 3 pm on Thursday, 6 May, Raina tweeted that there was an urgent requirement for an oxygen cylinder for his aunt in Meerut. Sharing the vitals of her aunt, which included an alarming oxygen saturation level, the cricketer tagged Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath in his tweet and asked for help.

After Raina tweeted for help, Sood asked him the details to get the cylinder delivered. After almost an hour, Sood tweeted again informing that the oxygen cylinder will be delivered in 10 minutes. Grateful for the support, Raina thanked Sood for the “big help” and gave the actor blessings.

Check out the posts here



Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age - 65

Hospitalised with Sever lung infection.

Covid +

SPO2 without support 70

SPO2 with support 91 Kindly help with any leads.@myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 6, 2021

Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 6, 2021

Currently, the actor’s Twitter timeline is flooded with COVID-19 related requests ranging from oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir, hospital beds, and other medications. He has responded to a number of these requests, arranging aid for those in need.

The Dabangg actor established the Sood Charity Foundation in 2020. The foundation offers a number of charitable services to the needful including scholarships, employment opportunities for migrants, and medical care.

In September 2020, Sood was also given the Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian work during the lockdown last year.