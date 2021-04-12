Sonu Sood appointed as Punjab's brand ambassador for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said there is no one more suited than Sonu Sood to inspire and influence people to take the vaccine.

Actor Sonu Sood has been made the brand ambassador for Punjab's covid vaccination programme. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made the announcement today, a day after his meeting with the actor who called on him at his residence.

Amarinder Singh said there is no one more suited to inspire and influence people to take the vaccine.

"There is a lot of hesitancy among people here in Punjab. Sonu Sood's popularity among them, and his exemplary role in helping tens of thousands of migrants reach safely home since the pandemic broke out last year, will help counter their reservations," the chief minister said in an official statement.

"When people hear this Punjab da puttar (son of Punjab) talk about the benefits of the vaccine, and how safe and essential it is, they will believe him. Because they trust him," he added.

Check out the announcement here

Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/1083v6M0FP — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 11, 2021

Vaccination against #Covid19 will provide all with required immunity to fight pandemic. We need to ensure that all eligible persons are vaccinated at earliest & that we continue to follow safety protocols. Urge my fellow Punjabis to ensure we triumph against #Covid19. @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/D6I07EHRXJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 11, 2021

Sood said he was happy and honoured to be appointed the brand ambassador for the vaccination programme.

"I feel blessed to be playing any part in this huge campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my home state," he added.

On the occasion, the actor presented to the chief minister his book "I am no Messiah", which he says captures his experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai.

"I truly believe I am no saviour. I am just a human being playing my own small part in the big plans of God. If I can, in the process, touch any lives in any manner, I can only say God has blessed me, he is guiding me to fulfil my duty," the actor said in another statement.

During the nationwide coronavirus -induced lockdown last year, the actor, known for playing the antagonist in films, had helped thousands of migrant workers stranded across the country reach their home states.

He was hailed as a messiah for the migrants. Sonu Sood soon catapulted to the national spotlight as he arranged food and travel for thousands of underprivileged people during the lockdown.