Sonu Nigam releases sarcastic video post Pulwama terror attack, calls it 'Being Secular'

A lot of Bollywood personalities condemned the Pulwama terror attack that took place on 14 February. A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many severely injured.

Commenting on the attack, singer Sonu Nigam posted a sarcastic video on his Facebook page, taking a dig at the 'secularists' in the country.

In the one-and-a-half-minute video titled 'Being Secular', Nigam addresses the citizens of the country who are mourning the death of the CRPF soldiers who were killed in the attack. He says, "I’ve heard that there were around 44 CRPF soldiers who were killed in the attack. Be it 44 or 440, why are we mourning their loss? What is there to be sad about?”

"Do what the ‘secularists’ of the country are doing. Leave the act of mourning on the RSS and BJP. Leave it to the nationalist organisations. You do what seculars do in the country,” he further added. He ended the video with a warning saying, “these (attacks) are warning signs of conflicting times ahead”.

Nigam's video has received mixed reactions on Facebook. While some supported his sarcastic tone, others rebuked him for politicising the tragedy.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 11:21:12 IST