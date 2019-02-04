Sonu Nigam performs on second episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged season 8
Sonu Nigam featured on the second episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged season 8
As a tribute to his favorites Ghulam Ali, Pankaj Udhas, Jagjit Singh and others, Sonu enthralled viewers with his trademark enigmatic andaaz
The singer performed ghazals such as 'Awargi', 'Pyaar Bhare Sharmile Nain' and more
Rekha Bhardwaj, the Kakkar sisters, Jonita Gandhi, among others will also be seen on the show
Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 16:34:26 IST