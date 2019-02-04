You are here:

Sonu Nigam performs on second episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged season 8

FP Staff

Feb 04, 2019 16:34:26 IST

Sonu Nigam will feature on the second episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged season 8

As a tribute to his favorites Ghulam Ali, Pankaj Udhas, Jagjit Singh and others, Sonu will enthrall viewers with his trademark enigmatic andaaz

The singer will be seen performing ghazals such as 'Awargi', 'Pyaar Bhare Sharmile Nain' and more

Rekha Bhardwaj, the Kakkar sisters, Jonita Gandhi, among others will also be seen on the show

tags: Ghulam Ali , Jagjit Singh , Jonita Gandhi , Pankaj Udhas , Rekha Bhardwaj , Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged , Sonu Nigam

