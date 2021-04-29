“How dare you speak to people like this?” Sonu Nigam questioned while sharing the Tripura District Magistrate's video online

West Tripura's district magistrate (DM) Sailesh Kumar Yadav, on Tuesday, 27 April busted two wedding venues and stopped the ceremonies for violating the night curfew amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. In a viral video, the DM is seen interrupting a marriage ceremony by shoving out the groom, tearing up the permission letter, and arresting everyone including both the families. At least 31 people were detained from one of the marriage venues.

Singer Sonu Nigam, on Wednesday, 28 April took to social media and slammed the DM for being disrespectful and rude.

In a video, the singer has shared that he was thoroughly upset after watching how the DM shouted at the guests in the viral video. “How dare you speak to people like this?” he asked.

Adding that even PM Narendra Modi is respectful of citizens, Sonu shared that the DM should have been respectful even if the families were breaking the curfew rules.

The celebrated singer posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav, this is deplorable”.

https://twitter.com/Pronamotweets/status/1386991403696214018

After the video from one of the venues broke the internet, opposition leader Manik Sarkar and the CPIM too criticised Yadav and called the incident ‘undesired’.

On Tuesday, Yadav apologised for his action and said that his intentions were not to “hurt anyone’s sentiments”. He added that the bride, groom and other guests present at the function were in violation of Section 144 and were released later.

In his apology, he said, “All I did was done during the night curfew period last night and was for the benefit and wellbeing of the people. My intention was not to hurt or humiliate the sentiments of anyone”.