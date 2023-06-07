Sonnalli Seygall on her intimate wedding ceremony: 'Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding'

‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama‘ fame Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with beau Ashesh L Sajnani in a private and intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she reasoned about the same and revealed, “Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together.”

Sharing some pictures on her Instagram from her wedding, the actress captioned the post- “Sabr & Shukr.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli A Sajnani (@sonnalliseygall)

Apart from the Punchnama series, the actress was also seen in a film called Jai Mummy Di in 2020. Jai Mummy Di was directed by debutant Navjyot Gulati. It was a lighthearted family comedy which showed how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to a muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families.

The film was presented by T- Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and produced by Luv Films’ Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.