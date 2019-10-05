Soni Razdan, Vinay Pathak to reunite after Yours Truly for slice-of-life short film Harra Bharra

Soni Razdan and Vinay Pathak, who last starred together in web drama Yours Truly, will be soon share screen space for another short film, Harra Bharra. According to Mid-Day, the feature will be directed by Adeeb Rais, and will also feature South actor Kavya Thapar.

Harra Bharra is touted to a slice-of-life film about family traditions and values. Soni and Vinay will play a couple who have their own take on parenting.

“Harra Bharra is a delightful story that breaks many taboos and speaks about the new family structure of modern urban India. Soni Razdan is such a wonderful actor, and so underrated in our industry. She’s been acting for so long and her approach and undertaking of modern urban characters are so real and endearing,” Vinay says, as quoted by DNA.

Soni adds this was an exceptional project, and she has never read a script that is 'so organic and smooth-flowing'.

Soni was last seen in Siddharth Anand's spy thriller War, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. She played the mother of Khalid, essayed by Tiger Shroff. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka, and Dipannita Sharma. It recorded the biggest opening for a Hindi film in the history with Rs 53 crore, and has crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in just three days.

Soni was also seen in the controversial film No Fathers in Kashmir. The film had faced delay upon delay for the certification, which eventually led to a ban on the film. It was finally released with a U/A certificate. The film starred Soni, Anshuman Jha, and Kulbushan Kharbanda, and followed the love story of two 16-year-olds in search for their fathers who have gone missing in the valley.

On the other hand, Pathak was last seen as Mukhtar in Vivek Agnihotri's thriller The Tashkent Files earlier this year.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019 13:52:11 IST