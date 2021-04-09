Soni director Ivan Ayr's next, Milestone, to premiere on Netflix India on 7 May; trailer unveiled

'Milestone is an illustration of an individual’s struggle to find relevance,' says Ivan Ayr.

Soni director Ivan Ayr's next film Milestone will premiere globally on Netflix on 7 May. The movie was awarded Best Film at the 31st Singapore International Film Festival.

Produced by Kimsi Singh, it follows the story of a recently bereaved, middle-aged truck driver, Ghalib, coping with a personal tragedy and the consequences thereafter, while facing the existential threat of losing his job to a young recruit. The events in the story come together as Ghalib's truck touches the 500,000 kilometres mark - a record at his company.

Ayr describes Milestone as an illustration of an individual’s struggle to find relevance. "At the heart of the story is a seasoned truck driver, Ghalib, against the backdrop of a cut-throat capitalist system."

"I chose a truck driver’s perspective to highlight this struggle because I see something peculiar in the nature of the occupation. An inherent contradiction: mobile, but stuck within the confines of their own truck - which somewhat mirrors modern life in general. We are all prisoners of our own perspectives, becoming increasingly detached from the world around us. As Ghalib comes face to face with one of the painful aspects of the cycle of life - the young replacing the old - he realizes that covering physical distances does not necessarily mean that one is getting anywhere in life," he said.

The makers have also unveiled the trailer.

