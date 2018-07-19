Songwriter trailer: New Ed Sheeran documentary offers insight into creative process, off-stage persona

The trailer for Songwriter, a documentary film exploring British artist Ed Sheeran's creative process for his latest album Divide, was released on Wednesday.

The movie directed by Sheeran’s cousin, Murray Cummings, follows the Grammy winner as he travels around the United States and England writing songs on his laptop, jamming in a garden and recording in the studio. The intimate portrait of Sheeran, who was the most-streamed artist on music service Spotify globally in 2017, includes footage of him belting out songs while crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary 2, returning to high school to see his music teacher and talking to his father about his songs.

“The album is the peak of my songwriting and musical ability. It might be that I never get this again. The last two albums were building up to something. This one, it definitely feels magical,” Sheeran says in the trailer.

The documentary will surely give fans and music lovers an insight into Sheeran off-stage. It originally premiered at Berlin’s international film festival and was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.

Sheeran was named the world’s best-selling artist of 2017 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) thanks to his album Divide and singles “Shape of You” and “Perfect.”

Songwriter will premiere on 28 August via Apple Music.

Watch the trailer below:



With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 19:11 PM