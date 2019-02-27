Sonchiriya: Five reasons to watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming dacoit drama

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar will soon be in seen playing bandits in Abhishek Chaubey's upcoming film Sonchiriya. Below are five reasons why you should watch the film:

Return of the dacoit genre

2012 was the year when Irrfan Khan showed the life of a dacoit on screen with his sleeper hit Paan Singh Tomar. Movies based on dacoits are always touted to be real and rustic, right from Mother India and Ganga Jamuna, to Vinod Khanna’s Jabbar Singh in Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Amjad Khan’s iconic Gabbar Singh in Sholay. All these films have shown different sides to a dacoit. Sonchiriya has the potential to give this genre a new phase.

Abhishek Chaubey's filmography

The captain of the ship or the director of this film, Abhishek Chaubey, has proven his skill with the Ishqiya series and 2016’s controversial film Udta Punjab. His movies tend to give an insight into rural India and showcase conflict in a tongue-in-cheek manner. Therefore, his upcoming directorial might show something different about the life of Chambal dacoits.

Ensemble cast

Apart from Rajput and Pednekar, this upcoming movie also stars talents like Ranvir Shorey, who was last seen in Gali Guleiyan. Dushman’s antagonist Ashutosh Rana, Amit Sial, Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna and Manoj Bajpayee are also part of the cast.

Manoj’s return as a dacoit

Be it Bhiku Mhatre from Satya, Sardar Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur or Zubair Imtiaz Haksar from Shootout at Wadala, Manoj Bajpayee stands out in his portrayal dark characters. Sonchiriya has another positive fact as it marks the return of the Satyameva Jayate actor as a dacoit. Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee had played Mann Singh in Bandit Queen (1994).

Dialogues

Nasseruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi-starrer Ishqiya and its sequel Dedh Ishqiya were lauded for their dialogues which were true to the context. The lines by the actors reflected the culture and even the characteristics of the character. The trailer of Sonchiriya gives glimpses of engaging banter between the dacoits. Writer Sudip Sharma, who has worked in hits like NH10 and Udta Punjab, has written the lines for the film along with its story and screenplay.

Sonchiriya is set to release on 1 March, 2019.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 14:44:25 IST