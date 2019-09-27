Sonchiriya director Abhishek Chaubey confirms Hindi remake of Tamil film Jigarthanda for producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey has confirmed he will develop a Hindi remake of Tamil film Jigarthanda, reports The Indian Express. The film is scheduled to be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Chaubey states he is yet to write the first draft of the film, and is aiming to release it next year. As and when the final script is ready, the announcement will be made, he adds.

Chaubey's last feature Sonchiriya, where he not only directed the film but also co-wrote it with Sudip Sharma, did not do the big numbers at the box office. Though it was praised by critics, the film failed to bring in large audiences to theatres.

Shedding a light on the possible slip-ups, Chaubey says there are multiple factors which go behind making a film successful. "We work in a film industry which is very big. There are other factors apart from the quality of the film that determines the success of it. The only thing I can control as a filmmaker is the narrative and performances but I can’t control many other things. The fact is that at least I have some sort of satisfaction from the work that I do, and I get appreciation from people. So I am not going to think much about it. I am just going to put my head down, and start working on other projects," Chaubey tells The Indian Express.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 10:45:53 IST