Sonchiriya box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput's dacoit drama earns Rs 4.6 cr in opening weekend

Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's dacoit drama, earned Rs 1.90 crore on Sunday, taking up the weekend total to Rs 4.60 crore. Opening with a meager Rs 1.20 crore, the film showed marginal growth on the weekend. The total earnings on the second day of release was Rs 2.70 crores.

#SonChiriya won tremendous acclaim, but, unfortunately, it did not convert into footfalls and numbers... Did improve slightly on Day 2 and 3, but the weekend total remains extremely low... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 4.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

However, the film is receiving considerable acclaim from both critics and reviewers. According to trade analysts, the glacial pace of the business of the film can be attributed to its niche appeal, over and above its limited screens and shows.

Recently, Sushant stated that Sonchiriya had only been recorded in its original Hindi version and urged audiences to share names of theatres that were showcasing the film in a different language. The actor's clarification came after the film was rumoured to be screened with various versions dubbed in different dialects.

Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana, the film is written by Sudip Sharma (NH10, Players) and Abhishek Chaubey (best known for Udta Punjab, Ishqiya).

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 16:33:25 IST