You are here:

Sonchiriya box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput's dacoit drama earns Rs 4.6 cr in opening weekend

FP Staff

Mar 04, 2019 16:33:25 IST

Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's dacoit drama, earned Rs 1.90 crore on Sunday, taking up the weekend total to Rs 4.60 crore. Opening with a meager Rs 1.20 crore, the film showed marginal growth on the weekend. The total earnings on the second day of release was Rs 2.70 crores.

However, the film is receiving considerable acclaim from both critics and reviewers. According to trade analysts, the glacial pace of the business of the film can be attributed to its niche appeal, over and above its limited screens and shows.

Recently, Sushant stated that Sonchiriya had only been recorded in its original Hindi version and urged audiences to share names of theatres that were showcasing the film in a different language. The actor's clarification came after the film was rumoured to be screened with various versions dubbed in different dialects.

Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana, the film is written by Sudip Sharma (NH10, Players) and Abhishek Chaubey (best known for Udta PunjabIshqiya).

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 16:33:25 IST

tags: Bhumi Pednekar , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Sonchiriya , Sushant Singh Rajput

also see

Sonchiriya box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput's dacoit drama earns a middling Rs 2.70 cr in opening two days

Sonchiriya box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput's dacoit drama earns a middling Rs 2.70 cr in opening two days

Sonchiriya: NGO sends notice on Sushant Singh Rajput's film, alleging dacoit drama misrepresents Chambal

Sonchiriya: NGO sends notice on Sushant Singh Rajput's film, alleging dacoit drama misrepresents Chambal

Sonchiriya music review: Vishal Bhardwaj's pensive, soulful soundtrack is filled to the brim with nostalgia

Sonchiriya music review: Vishal Bhardwaj's pensive, soulful soundtrack is filled to the brim with nostalgia