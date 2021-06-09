Sonam Kapoor turns 36: father Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar wish actor on birthday
'Watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent,' wrote Anil Kapoor in an Instagram post dedicated to daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday.
Actor Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 36th birthday today, 9 June.
Her father and actor Anil Kapoor took to social media and shared few throwback pictures to wish her on the special occasion.
Taking to his Instagram account, the Slumdog Millionaire actor posted cute images where he is seen holding baby Sonam in his lap while another shows the Neerja star eagerly looking and waiting to cut her birthday cake.
Here is the post
Bhumi Pedneka and Zoya Akhtar also commented on Anil's post and wished Sonam on her birthday.
Meanwhile, Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja wished her by sharing a few pictures with her. The couple married in 2018 after dating for a few years. They both recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
Here is the post
Kareena Kapoor Khan also poured out love for her Veere Di Wedding co-star via an Instagram story. Shahid Kapoor who worked with Sonam in Mausam, too extended birthday wishes.
Meanwhile, Sonam posted pictures of flowers and balloons that she received from her sister Rhea.
On the career front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan that released in 2019. She also made a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK last year.
She has completed shooting for her next titled Blind, according to Indian Express. The film is a crime thriller produced by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Shome Makhija.
