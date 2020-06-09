You are here:

Sonam Kapoor turns 35: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor post wishes

As Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor rang in her 35th birthday on Tuesday, her family and friends extended their wishes on social media.

Several Bollywood actors poured their feelings and shared pictures on Instagram with the Khoobsurat actor.

Actor Kareena Kapoor, as she extended her wishes to the "brave girl", shared a picture of the two, which saw both hugging, while the latter is dressed in her bridal attire.

Check out all the posts here

Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a photograph of the two along with a caption which read: "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....."

Documenting on her Instagram stories, actor Anushka Sharma wished Sonam for a "lifetime of love and laughter."

Earlier in the day, father, and veteran actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor penned a heart-warming post for Sonam on the photo and video-sharing platform.

"To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style," the 63-year-old star wrote.

"She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous-hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I'm so happy that you're here with all of us today! Love You, Always!," the Malang actor added.

Known for her unique fashion sense and several movies under her belt, Sonam Kapoor was showered tons of love and birthday greetings online.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 17:22:08 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.