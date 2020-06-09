You are here:

Sonam Kapoor turns 35: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor post wishes

FP Staff

Jun 09, 2020 17:22:08 IST

As Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor rang in her 35th birthday on Tuesday, her family and friends extended their wishes on social media.

Several Bollywood actors poured their feelings and shared pictures on Instagram with the Khoobsurat actor.

Actor Kareena Kapoor, as she extended her wishes to the "brave girl", shared a picture of the two, which saw both hugging, while the latter is dressed in her bridal attire.

Check out all the posts here


View this post on Instagram

Veeres for life... happy birthday you brave girl @sonamkapoor ♥️♥️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a photograph of the two along with a caption which read: "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....."

Documenting on her Instagram stories, actor Anushka Sharma wished Sonam for a "lifetime of love and laughter."

Earlier in the day, father, and veteran actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor penned a heart-warming post for Sonam on the photo and video-sharing platform.

"To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style," the 63-year-old star wrote.

"She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous-hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I'm so happy that you're here with all of us today! Love You, Always!," the Malang actor added.

Known for her unique fashion sense and several movies under her belt, Sonam Kapoor was showered tons of love and birthday greetings online.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 17:22:08 IST

tags: Anushka Sharma , Arjun Kapoor , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kareena Kapoor-Khan , Sonam Kapoor , Sonam Kapoor Ahuja , sonam kapoor birthday


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to re-release in Dubai on 11 June

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to re-release in Dubai on 11 June

Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda condemn killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda condemn killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

Keeping up with the Mehras: Lessons from Dil Dhadakne Do on what not to say to your family during lockdown

Keeping up with the Mehras: Lessons from Dil Dhadakne Do on what not to say to your family during lockdown