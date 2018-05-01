Sonam Kapoor to wed Anand Ahuja on 8 May in 'intimate affair' in Mumbai; families issue joint statement

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor will marry Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on 8 May, the family has confirmed following weeks of speculation around the wedding.

A statement on behalf of the Kapoor and Ahuja families was issued on Tuesday.

"The Kapoor and Ahuja families take great joy and pride in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on 8 May in Mumbai," read the statement.

"Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," the statement read.

Sonam and Anand have been dating for some years, but it is only since a few months that they have been open about their moments and travel diaries together on social media.

The lighting and decorations outside the Kapoor residence here added fuel to the speculation about the wedding.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Sonam's father, reportedly commented at an event last week: "Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. You all will know very soon. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house."

Sonam, after debuting in Bollywood with Saawariya in 2008, has featured in movies like Delhi-6, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja and Pad Man. Her performance in Neerja won her a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.

Now just days before her next film Veere Di Wedding releases on 1 June, she is busy preparing for her own wedding.

A week after her D-day, Sonam will be seen at the 71st Cannes Film Festival red carpet to fulfil her commitment as a L'oreal Paris brand ambassador on 14 May and 15 May.

