Sonam has now revealed that the new grandfather in B’Town was actually “scared” about her baby boy, as the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actor doesn’t see himself as a grandparent.

With the birth of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's first child, the entire Kapoor family has embarked on a new journey, along with the couple. While we all know that Anil Kapoor is aging like a fine wine, the 65-year-old has finally embraced grandparenthood. However, despite Anil Kapoor being one of the first people to break the big news to the world, Sonam has now revealed that the new grandfather in B’Town was actually “scared” about her baby boy, as the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actor doesn’t see himself as a grandparent. The actress was speaking with Vogue India when she also revealed that “for a long time,” Anil Kapoor “didn’t even see himself as a father.”

In an interview with the magazine, Sonam also talked about how she broke the news of her pregnancy to her parents. Vogue India quoted Sonam Kapoor as saying, “I think my dad is scared. He doesn’t see himself as a grandparent—for a long time, he didn’t even see himself as a parent—but he was the one who got emotional when I told him I was expecting.”

Talking about how the Thar actor reacted to the big news, Sonam said that before she revealed her pregnancy to her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor were in Chandigarh, where the 65-year-old was shooting for his latest release Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. And Sonam’s parents “were visiting some temples around the area.”

Continuing further, Sonam revealed that because Anil Kapoor “isn’t particularly religious or spiritual”, her mother “jokingly asked him what he was going to pray for.” And to this Anil Kapoor was quick to respond, “A grandchild,” leaving Sunita Kapoor in “shock.”

Further talking about her father, Sonam said that “he has always focused on his daughters’ careers.” And never worried about his daughters’ dating life or marriage. Sonam revealed that her father’s focus was to get them “settle down,” in terms of career. Citing Anil Kapoor, Sonam revealed that he said, “if you want, you can even stay at home for the rest of your life.”

Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child on 20 August. The couple broke the news to the world via an Instagram post.

