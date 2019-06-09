Sonam Kapoor rings in 34th birthday with family, friends; Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anand Ahuja wish actress
Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on 9 June along with her family and friends in Mumbai. Producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor, who is also the younger sister of the actress, wished her on her birthday with a heartwarming post on Instagram.
Happy birthday sister, better half, muse, best friend. Can’t live without you ❤️
Wishing her on her birthday, Anand Ahuja also penned a post for his wife and "forever girlfriend" on Instagram.
#girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal ... Happy Birthday to my .
Her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker also wished her on social media.
Happy happy birthday to the most amazing person & the nicest, most genuine celebrity I know! @sonamkapoor you are beautiful in the truest sense of the word.. I hope this year brings you more joy and peace than ever... and may you always have reason to laugh with your friends.. even if it’s on stage in front of a packed industry audience! Love uuu ♥️
The actress hosted a birthday party in The Leela in Mumbai, which was attended by Anil Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and Pooja Dhingra, among others.
Sonam turns 34 today and brings in her special day with cake cutting
Happy birthday Sonam. You’re all kinds of wonderful. And I love you
Sonam Kapoor rings in her 34th birthday with close friends & fam
