You are here:

Sonam Kapoor rings in 34th birthday with family, friends; Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anand Ahuja wish actress

FP Staff

Jun 09, 2019 11:41:55 IST

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on 9 June along with her family and friends in Mumbai. Producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor, who is also the younger sister of the actress, wished her on her birthday with a heartwarming post on Instagram.


View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday sister, better half, muse, best friend. Can’t live without you ❤️

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Wishing her on her birthday, Anand Ahuja also penned a post for his wife and "forever girlfriend" on Instagram.


View this post on Instagram

#girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal ... Happy Birthday to my .

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker also wished her on social media.

The actress hosted a birthday party in The Leela in Mumbai, which was attended by Anil Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and Pooja Dhingra, among others.


View this post on Instagram

Hey birthday girl

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on


View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Sonam. You’re all kinds of wonderful. And I love you

A post shared by Mufasa✨ (@masabagupta) on

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 11:41:55 IST

tags: anand ahuja , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Rhea Kapoor , Shareworthy , Sonam Kapoor

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Veteran actress Tanuja hospitalised for abdominal pain; Kajol visits mother to check on her health

Veteran actress Tanuja hospitalised for abdominal pain; Kajol visits mother to check on her health

Sushmita Sen made Instagram debut after illness, says she wanted people to know about her life

Sushmita Sen made Instagram debut after illness, says she wanted people to know about her life

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away at 79; Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani tweet condolences

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away at 79; Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani tweet condolences