Sonam Kapoor rings in 34th birthday with family, friends; Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anand Ahuja wish actress

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on 9 June along with her family and friends in Mumbai. Producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor, who is also the younger sister of the actress, wished her on her birthday with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Wishing her on her birthday, Anand Ahuja also penned a post for his wife and "forever girlfriend" on Instagram.

Her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker also wished her on social media.

The actress hosted a birthday party in The Leela in Mumbai, which was attended by Anil Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and Pooja Dhingra, among others.



