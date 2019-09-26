Sonam Kapoor reveals she was offered Sobhita Dhulipala's role in Amazon Prime India Original Made in Heaven

Many Bollywood personalities are now making the shift to digital, owing to the good content that most platforms are coming up with. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, has revealed she was offered the role of Sobhita Dhulipala in Made In Heaven, reports Deccan Chronicle.

The actress says she is more than happy to take up projects on the digital space, explaining she skipped Made In Heaven because she was getting married at the time.

Talking about the show, Sonam says, “I loved the script but unfortunately I couldn’t do it. I think Shobhita did an amazing job. I could not have done justice to it at all. She was really good at it, so I did see a couple of episodes, and I think it was fabulously made. I didn’t have the dates that time too, and a show is a huge commitment; you are bound to do the season. Before my husband, I had a huge commitment phobia anyway.”

Featuring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi, the show was helmed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair, and Alankrita Shrivastava.

In The Zoya Factor, Sonam plays an advertising executive, Zoya Solanki, who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team, led by Dulquer Salmaan's Nikhil Khoda. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 bestselling novel of the same name. Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi are also part of the cast.

