Sonam Kapoor on 'relationship goals'; Amitabh Bachchan dedicates poem to late Rajan Nanda: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Shakya on birthday

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to wish his daughter Shakya on her 18th birthday. Zoya Akhtar also wished her niece.

Neha Dhupia features on the cover of travel magazine

As the cover girl for the new issue of @CNTIndia, I discovered Gulmarg. I rode the gondola, drove an ATV, swam at the @khyberhimalayan and breathed in all that mountain air. It was hard work! To see the video (photographed and directed by @sunhilsippy) follow @CNTIndia. pic.twitter.com/Ii1qkx3QJA — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 8, 2018

Neha Dhupia is the newest cover girl of the latest issue of Conde Nast Travel magazine, which focuses on the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Dhupia took to Twitter and shared her experience of traveling around the state.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a poem dedicated to late Rajan Nanda

T 2892 -

देहिहि अनल न दहि सकइ , भेइ सकइ नहिं नीर ,

सोखि न सकइ समीर तेहि , भेदि सकइ नहिं तीर । आत्मा को आग नहीं जला सकती , भिगो सकता नहीं पानी,

सुखा नहीं सकती हवा उसे , भेद सकता नहीं तीर ।

🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/BWABvLIJAc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2018

Rajan Nanda, the chairman of Escorts Group and father-in-law to Shweta Bachchan, passed away on 9 August. Bachchan, who was shooting for Brahmastra, immediately flew back to India. The funeral was held on Monday followed by a prayer meet. Bachchan shared photos from the prayer meeting on his blog as well as a tweet with a poem dedicated to the industrialist.

Sonam Kapoor shares a photo of her 'relationship goals'

#relationshipgoals ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently shared a picture of her parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor on Instagram. The same picture was also posted by Anil to wish his wife on Friendship Day. The two have been married for almost 45 years, according to News 18.

Beyonce features on American Vogue's September issue

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

Beyonce posed for the cover of American Vogue including an article penned by the pop star herself, where she opens up about her body post pregnancy. She can be seen sporting her natural hair rather than a wig or weave along with minimal make-up.

Dulquer Salmaan shares his favorite looks from Karwaan promotional tours



Dulquer Salmaan, who debuted alongside Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar in Karwaan, shared his favorite looks from the promotional tour of his film. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film released in cinemas on 3 August.

