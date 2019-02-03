Sonam Kapoor on #MeToo: We are trivialising the movement, need to be careful about accusations

Sonam Kapoor, who has voiced her support for the #MeToo movement in the past, is of the opinion that it is now losing its significance.

Speaking to Zoom TV, the actress said, "Yeah, we are definitely trivialising it (the MeToo movement). If you have to, you have to do it with a lot of thought. And you have to do it...because it's become watered down now. It's all gone and unfortunately, it is the way it is. We need to be a little more careful about the accusation and articles. The media doesn't realise how powerful it can be."

In a recent media interaction, she had also said that better understanding is needed for the movement, writes news agency Press Trust of India.

“Media and all journalists don’t understand how important the pen is, how important your voice is and it can make or break a person’s life. So wait, do proper research and ask what is actually happening and understand what is actually happening. I promise after the film releases, I will have something to say.

“But till things are not clear, don’t make click bait articles and play with somebody’s life. It will derail the movement completely.” She further said, “I always want to believe a woman but suppose by chance, if it is not true, then how bad it will be for the movement, especially if it is somebody like Raju Hirani.” The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor said one needs to be patient and have a better understanding while talking about the issue.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 17:21:33 IST