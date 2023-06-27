Sonam Kapoor has been invited by the Prime Minister of United Kingdom – Mr. Rishi Sunak for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023. The reception is hosted by Rishi at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street, and is a part of India Global Forum’s flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from 26th June to 30th June in London.

UK-India Week 2023 is the 5th iteration of IGF’s flagship event, a weeklong programme that seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Sonam will be attending the reception on 28th June to represent India and its cultural influence globally.

Sonam’s workfront

Gear up to embark on a thrilling world of crime and suspense with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leading the way in JioCinema’s upcoming film, Blind, all set to premiere on the platform for free, from 7th July. Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. With its first look promising a captivating experience, Blind is set to offer viewers an enthralling cinematic treat.

A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges. After her remarkable portrayal in movies like Neerja and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga, and embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes a powerful comeback to the movies, leaving the audience eager to witness her performance in Blind.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, Blind will premiere on 7th July only on JioCinema. Stay tuned for more details!

