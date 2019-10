You are here:

Sonam Kapoor hosts Diwali party with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha in attendance

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a Diwali party for their family and industry friends on Sunday, 27 October. The party was attended by the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, among others.

Check out some of the pictures and videos

from the party



View this post on Instagram 💥💥💥💥2019 A post shared by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@harshvarrdhankapoor) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 10:23:43 IST