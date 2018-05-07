You are here:

Sonam Kapoor get wishes for her wedding; Ranbir Kapoor in new Sanju poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Masaba Gupta praises Sonam Kapoor

Designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to wish bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor all the best for her journey ahead. In a nostalgic post, Masaba heaped praise on Sonam for always standing up for people she loves and making them feel loved at all times.

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan are twinning

If I were a twin 🙃😎 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 6, 2018 at 3:31am PDT

Mother-daughter duo Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt are working together for the first time in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Bhatt, who is currently promoting the film with Soni, shared a photo on Instagram where she's the spitting image of her mother.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor are all smiles

#nofilterlove ❤️ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on May 6, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are on their way to becoming parents for the second time. Mira, who is usually media-shy, posted a photo of herself with Shahid on Instagram.

Rajinikanth celebrates his grandson's birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his grandson Ved's 3rd birthday with his younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Ryan Reynolds takes Deadpool 2 to Rome

Rome is stunning. And they have a Caesar’s Palace there. Hope you finish construction soon. 🇮🇹 #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/2EDYcAOcxA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 6, 2018

Ryan Reynolds is in Rome promoting his upcoming film Deadpool 2. The actor took to Twitter to share a snap from his Italian adventures.

Rajkumar Hirani shares a new Sanju poster

When I meet Ranbir these days I can’t believe that he looked like this a year back when we shot this. #Sanju #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/lVxqKtDO3R — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 7, 2018

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani released another new poster of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju on his Twitter account. He said that he can't believe Ranbir looked so much like Sanjay Dutt when he sees him now.

