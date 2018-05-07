Sonam Kapoor get wishes for her wedding; Ranbir Kapoor in new Sanju poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Masaba Gupta praises Sonam Kapoor
Sonam,I found this photo of you,at my wedding from 4years back. You will be married tomorrow & I just want to say that in the last 18years that I’ve known you,you have been the most compassionate woman I’ve known. Your ability to stick up for people who matter & always shower love & warmth on those you love..even from afar is magical. I don’t think I will ever forget 2009,when I started my label & you called me at 7am just to say you will be there when I asked you to come in support & we hadn’t even spoken for years. The industry you are in can turn even the best of people,but you have shown to those who know you that you can be exactly who you want to be,hold your ground & still do great work.Through these last few weeks,even though it is you who is getting married,you’ve gone the extra mile & made sure no one is feeling like they are not a part of your amazing journey with Anand. Thank you for being my lucky charm & showing us that kindness is the only thing that makes a woman beautiful & being emotional is hardly ever a bad thing . ♥️
Designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to wish bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor all the best for her journey ahead. In a nostalgic post, Masaba heaped praise on Sonam for always standing up for people she loves and making them feel loved at all times.
Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan are twinning
If I were a twin 🙃😎 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on
Mother-daughter duo Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt are working together for the first time in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Bhatt, who is currently promoting the film with Soni, shared a photo on Instagram where she's the spitting image of her mother.
Shahid and Mira Kapoor are all smiles
A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are on their way to becoming parents for the second time. Mira, who is usually media-shy, posted a photo of herself with Shahid on Instagram.
Rajinikanth celebrates his grandson's birthday
That’s celebration with family !!! ❤️☺️ #HappyBirthdayVed 🎉🎈🎊 pic.twitter.com/c5u02LigF7 — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 6, 2018
Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his grandson Ved's 3rd birthday with his younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth.
Ryan Reynolds takes Deadpool 2 to Rome
Rome is stunning. And they have a Caesar’s Palace there. Hope you finish construction soon. 🇮🇹 #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/2EDYcAOcxA
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 6, 2018
Ryan Reynolds is in Rome promoting his upcoming film Deadpool 2. The actor took to Twitter to share a snap from his Italian adventures.
Rajkumar Hirani shares a new Sanju poster
When I meet Ranbir these days I can’t believe that he looked like this a year back when we shot this. #Sanju #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/lVxqKtDO3R — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 7, 2018
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani released another new poster of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju on his Twitter account. He said that he can't believe Ranbir looked so much like Sanjay Dutt when he sees him now.
