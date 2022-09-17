While sharing the picture, Sonam revealed that her life has gotten better after she got engaged with Anand.

Embracing parenthood very recently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on 20 August. Since being blessed with their first child, the couple has been living at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. However, it seems like the new mother in B-Town is in search of a short break. This is because while we all were waiting to get a glimpse of Baby K Ahuja, Sonam walked down memory lane and handpicked an alluring picture of herself with husband Anand. Sharing the picture, Sonam revealed that her life has gotten better since she got engaged to Anand. Moreover, the actress confessed that she can’t wait to deck up and go on a date with Anand.

While posting the picture, the Raanjhanaa actress wrote in the caption, “Right after we got engaged… life has just gotten better. Can’t wait to dress up and go on a date again.” She ended the caption with a red heart emoticon and hashtag “every day phenomenal”. In the picture, Sonam and Anand can be seen having their arms around each other, as they pose for the camera while standing in front of some lavish cars. All decked up, both Sonam and Anand can be seen in their stylish best. Sporting a turtle neck black sweater atop a purple and black floral print pleated skirt, Sonam can be seen channeling her inner chic beauty. On the other hand, Anand is looking like a dapper in his formal avatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)



As it was apparent that it is a throwback picture, it turned out to be of immense importance for both Sonam and Anand. This is because in the comments section Anand revealed that the picture was taken right after he might have taken permission from Sonam’s parents to marry her. Anand commented, “This is right after I spoke with your parents, na. So cute!” The post was acknowledged by Sonam’s family members and many of their industry friends. Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor, cousin Shanaya Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, and brother-in-law Karan Boolani took to the comments section and dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Sonam’s Padman co-star Radhika Apte also acknowledged her post and dropped a red heart emoticon.

