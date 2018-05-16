You are here:

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes; Alia's birthday wishes for Vicky Kaushal: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

May,16 2018 18:13:13 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Sonam Kapoor's day 2 at 71st Cannes Film Festival


After donning a graceful Ralph & Russo lehenga-like design on 14 May, Sonam Kapoor looked resplendent in a nude Vera Wang couture gown during her second red-carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

New poster of Mission: Impossible Fallout

Ethan Hunt is all set for yet another action adventure. The sixth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise is all set to hit the screens on 27 July, 2018.

Soorma stars Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet Singh

Shaad Ali's upcoming film Soorma based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh stars Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep and Taapsee Pannu as Harpreet. The film is slated for a 13 July release.

Arjun Kapoor poses for a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Ishaqzaade actor got a chance to be clicked with the international football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and had his own fan moment. The actor also shared a picture with cousin Harshvardhan for the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero song 'Chavanprash'.

All the best @harshvardhankapoor for #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero! A chumma full of #chavanprash especially for you. (Link in Bio.) #VikramadityaMotwane @fuhsephantom @reliance.entertainment @eros_now #VikasBahl @mantenamadhu @anuragkashyap10 @ameet_trivedi @aslidivyakumar @vjanusha @shibanidandekar - @ishikamohanmotwane A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

He also posted his own version of Kapoor and Sons.

Neha Dhupia's summer break in Austin, Texas

Neha Dhupia recently married actor Angad Bedi and is currently on a charity (not on honeymoon) trip to Houston.

Diljit Dosanjh all set for his upcoming England rock-concert tour

  DosanjhanWala ‍   A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on

Punjabi actor-cum-singer Diljit Dosanjh will be touring Birmingham and London for a rock concert tour. The actor's upcoming Bollywood flicks include Arjun Patiala and Soorma.

Alia Bhatt wishes Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal on his birthday

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal star together in Meghna Gulzar's latest film Raazi which is based on Harinder S Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.

