Sonam Kapoor at Cannes; Alia's birthday wishes for Vicky Kaushal: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sonam Kapoor's day 2 at 71st Cannes Film Festival



After donning a graceful Ralph & Russo lehenga-like design on 14 May, Sonam Kapoor looked resplendent in a nude Vera Wang couture gown during her second red-carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

New poster of Mission: Impossible Fallout

Ethan Hunt is back... Mark the date: 27 July 2018... Poster of #MissionImpossible: #Fallout... Stars Tom Cruise... Will release in four languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu... #MissionImpossibleFallout #MI6 pic.twitter.com/OwlvWbDfId — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2018

Ethan Hunt is all set for yet another action adventure. The sixth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise is all set to hit the screens on 27 July, 2018.

Soorma stars Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet Singh

Angad Bedi is Bikramjeet Singh... Presenting the new character poster of #Soorma... Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi... Directed by Shaad Ali... 13 July 2018 release... Based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh. pic.twitter.com/3HOfKLaoeR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2018

Shaad Ali's upcoming film Soorma based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh stars Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep and Taapsee Pannu as Harpreet. The film is slated for a 13 July release.

Arjun Kapoor poses for a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Ishaqzaade actor got a chance to be clicked with the international football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and had his own fan moment. The actor also shared a picture with cousin Harshvardhan for the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero song 'Chavanprash'.

He also posted his own version of Kapoor and Sons.

Neha Dhupia's summer break in Austin, Texas

Neha Dhupia recently married actor Angad Bedi and is currently on a charity (not on honeymoon) trip to Houston.

Diljit Dosanjh all set for his upcoming England rock-concert tour

DosanjhanWala ‍ A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on May 14, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

Punjabi actor-cum-singer Diljit Dosanjh will be touring Birmingham and London for a rock concert tour. The actor's upcoming Bollywood flicks include Arjun Patiala and Soorma.

Alia Bhatt wishes Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal on his birthday

Happy birthday my dearest Iqbal @vickykaushal09! Your sincerity is inspiring and your genuineness is aspiring lots of love always.... #HappyBirthdayVickyKaushal — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 16, 2018

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal star together in Meghna Gulzar's latest film Raazi which is based on Harinder S Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 18:13 PM