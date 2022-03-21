Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child: 'Coming this fall'

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took social media by storm as she announced her first pregnancy today, 21 March. The Bollywood actress and fashion icon is all set to welcome her first baby in the fall this year, as per her Instagram announcement.

The post features Anand and Sonam Ahuja cradling the latter’s baby bump in the pictures.

Sonam captioned her photoshoot by writing, “To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One Family. Who will shower you with love and support." She added that she " cannot wait to welcome" the child.

Take a look at the post here:

Multiple celebrities and fans wished the couple on their big news. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both. Can’t wait for the babies to play.” Dia Mirza wrote, “Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you.” Ananya Pandey wrote, “Congratulations.”

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018. She is the eldest daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.

As reported by Vogue, the couple’s intimate maternity shoot was shot by photographer Ashish Shah and was styled by Kapoor's elder sister, Rhea Kapoor.