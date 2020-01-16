Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares her 'scariest experience' on an Uber ride in London, says she was 'shaken' by the end

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday took to Twitter to share her 'scariest experience' when she travelled by an Uber cab during her recent visit to London. The actress, 34, said her driver was apparently "unstable, and was yelling and shouting" during the journey.

"I was shaking by the end of it," she tweeted, tagging Uber, which responded with an apparently automated message.

"I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do," she replied to the message.

"The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs," she suggested after Twitterati responded with their own mishaps and experiences with the company.

Check out her tweet here

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

The Uber incident comes a week after Sonam Kapoor Ahuja criticised British Airways for allegedly losing her luggage for the second time this month.

According to Agence France-Presse, the Ride-hailing giant Uber has come under a storm of global criticism over its passenger safety record. The company lost its license in London after transport authorities said it had failed to fix a litany of safety issues, including at least 14,000 cases of drivers handing their permits to unlicensed friends or relatives. It continues to operate in the city pending an appeal.

On work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salman. The film, based on a book by Anuja Chauhan of the same name, tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself in a spot after she becomes the good luck charm for the Indian cricket team.

(With inputs from AFP)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 14:29:46 IST