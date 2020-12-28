Sonam Kapoor Ahuja begins filming crime thriller Blind, produced by Sujoy Ghosh, in Scotland
Ahuja's last outings were The Zoya Factor and the recently released Netflix film AK vs AK, where she played herself.
Shooting for actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's upcoming movie Blind has started in Glasgow, Scotland.
The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.
The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.
The makers are planning a 2021 release for Blind.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
