Sonali Bendre's son thanks his mom's fans for their support: You have created a ring of light around me

Actress Sonali Bendre, who has been battling cancer, has received support from all quarters: Bollywood, her fans, and her family. Now, Sonali Bendre's son Rocky Behl, in an Instagram post, has thanked everybody for the support his mother has received.

13-year-old Rocky Behl wrote, "U all have created a ring of light all around me. Thanks to everyone for all the support you all have given me."

Sonali had earlier posted a heartfelt message about her son and wrote, "From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. "

On Rocky's birthday, she penned down a heartfelt message for him and shared how terribly she misses him. She wrote "Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl".

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 15:48 PM