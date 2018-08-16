Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer shares heartfelt post; Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebrations: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer shares a heartfelt post

Sonali Bendre, who is seeking treatment for cancer in New York, had earlier shared a post calling her 13-year-old son 'a pillar of support'. Ranveer thanked everyone on Instagram. He wrote, "U all have created a ring of light all around me. Thanks too everyone for all the support you all have given me (sic)."

Mouni Roy wishes Ayan Mukerji on his birthday

Naagin actor Mouni Roy, who was debuted opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold and will be seen next in Brahmastra, wished director Ayan Mukerji on his birthday, which falls on 15 August. Mukerji is directing Brahmastra that also includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan as part of the cast.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 43 years of Sholay

T 2900 - 43 years of SHOLAY .. ! nothing more needs to be said .. released on Aug 15th .. pic.twitter.com/23nXsMKgX5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2018

Independence Day marked Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster Sholay completing 43 years since its release. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as Jai and Veer. Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar were also seen in key roles.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam spend Independence Day together



Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo of his youngest son AbRam holding a flag in his hand. In the caption, the actor wrote, "You kids are the future of this country. I hope you protect and respect it."

Saif Ali Khan rings in 48th birthday at midnight

Happy birthday !! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 15, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan, who turns 48 today, had a midnight celebration with family and close friends. His wife Kareena, children Ibrahim and Sara, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and sister-in-law Karisma were also present. The actor's birthday cake had a topper that read, "We love you Saifu".

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 18:16 PM