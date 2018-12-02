Sonali Bendre to return to India after undergoing cancer treatment in New York for five months

Sonali Bendre Behl, who was diagnosed with high grade cancer, is excited to return to the city she calls "home" after undergoing treatment in New York for about five months.

In the first week of July, Sonali had revealed that she has been diagnosed with a "high grade cancer" and was undergoing treatment in New York.

In an emotional statement, the actor had then said the cancer metastised which "we frankly did not see coming." Sharing the news on Instagram Sonali said:

She further said, she is now her way back, to "where her heart is". Without divulging any details about her treatment, Sonali said, "The fight is not yet over. But I am looking forward to this happy interval. It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine." Her post ended with a quote by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Sonali, best known for her role in '90s movies such as Sarfarosh, Diljale and Duplicate, is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl. The couple has a 13-year-old son Ranveer.

