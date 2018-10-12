Sonali Bendre shares picture with Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner; thanks Quantico actress for 'lifting her spirits'

Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York, thanked Priyanka Chopra for lifting her spirits after the departure of Goldie Behl to Mumbai, in her latest Instagram post.

The actress was seen alongside Priyanka Chopra, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick Jonas' brother Joe, and stylist Mimi Cuttrell. Priyanka also posted the picture with the caption, "Girls will be girls". Priyanka had also helped Sonali by providing her with the contact details of hairstylist Bok Hee for the latter's wig.

This post comes at the heels of the pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Priyanka Chopra. Neetu took to Instagram and shared the image with Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl. Rishi had announced on that he would be taking a leave of absence from work on medical grounds. On the other hand, Kher shared a post with Bendre too. The actress has continually shared inspirational posts, chronicling her journey through cancer.

“The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness.” It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversations #NYC pic.twitter.com/9Wv8sfuHAx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 9, 2018

