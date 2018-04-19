Sonali Bendre returns as judge on India's Best Dramebaaz season 3; Kabir Khan, Dia Mirza likely to join

The makers of kids TV reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz is bringing back Sonali Bendre as a judge. Sonali was part of the talent hunt show in 2013 and 2015, along with Vivek Oberoi and Anurag Basu. She will again be filtering the best of acting talents among kids this year.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the actress said that judging India's Best Dramebaaz feels like a homecoming. She also advocated the need for such shows which instill confidence in the budding talents so that they can face the world and tough industry in a better way. Bendre also said that the unique show makes participants apply their creativity.

Sonali, who has a son named Ranveer with filmmaker Goldie Behl, also claimed that kids make her feel good and she loves being surrounded by their high energy. "I love being around them. It has been an enriching experience to witness powerhouse performers live on this show. They have a different kind of energy, and their honesty and dedication towards dance are inspiring. Kids create their own world and we are all a part of it. This season, I’ll be judging them based on their imagination, creativity and the talent they bring on board through their act," she said.

The report further suggested that actress Dia Mirza and director Kabir Khan have been approached by the makers to fill in the seats of the other two judges alongside Bendre.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 16:06 PM