Sonali Bendre pens message for Goldie Behl on their wedding anniversary, calls him 'my pillar of strength'

On her 17th wedding anniversary, actress Sonali Bendre has penned a heartfelt message for her husband, filmmaker Goldi Behl. In the Instagram post, Sonali Bendre writes about the struggles the couple went through last year during her cancer treatment and what that experience meant not only to her but to Goldie as well.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old actor posted photos from their celebration in Ataman, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The actor also shared a heartfelt message reminiscing about the same day last year. She recalled her stint in hospital in New York. Since that time, the Bendre-Behls (Sonali Bendre's and Goldie Behl's family) have identified two periods - "B.C (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer)".

The actor wrote that of late, her motto has been to move on and keep trying new things with detoxing and rejuvenating topping her list. The Sarfarosh actor goes on to add that earlier her husband would not have agreed for a road trip to Atmantan but now things have changed.

"He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I'm turning the focus back on him", she writes. While concluding the heartfelt message she adds, "Thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness."

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 10:23:23 IST