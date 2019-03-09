Sonali Bendre on sharing her cancer struggle through social media: I absolutely did not want any pity or sympathy

Actress Sonali Bendre's struggle with cancer has been an inspiration to millions who are battling this dreaded disease. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sonali opened up about her strength and resilience in fighting her “high-grade cancer” and spreading positivity through the platform of social media.

Sonali confessed that at first they weren’t told what stage of cancer she had. Subsequently, on reaching New York, it was her doctors who revealed that not only did she have Stage IV cancer, but also that she had 30% chances of survival. She also said it was her husband Goldie Behl’s decision to go to New York, even though she wasn’t convinced about it.

When Masand questioned her about why she chose to share her journey on social media, Sonali quipped “I absolutely did not want any pity or sympathy. They’re the worst, they bring you down. I hate those emotions. For me, social media was more like a coping mechanism. I just wanted to be in-charge of what was being said there. I didn’t want rumours, also because it affects my family”

But Sonali admits that their were days when she felt really low. “There were days when I would be scared. But now I’m not scared of being scared. There was a time when I was scared of that feeling. I’m just feeling it and letting it go,” she tells Masand.

In early December last year, Sonali was back in India, after spending close to six months in the US. She is slowly getting back to work and recently did a photo shoot for Vogue India.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 19:16:37 IST