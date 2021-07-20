Other updates include Adrien Brody's fifth collaboration with director Wes Anderson for a film set in Spain.

With the pandemic restrictions starting to ease at different parts of the country, the entertainment industry has started to roll out new films and TV shows. In addition to film updates, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whose sports drama Toofaan recently released on Amazon Prime, has announced his autobiography.

Here is a round-up of the latest announcements:

Ronnie Screwvala's Kakuda to star Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala on Tuesday announced his upcoming home production film Kakuda, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. The horror-comedy started filming from Tuesday and will be shot in various parts of Gujarat, according to a press release issued by the makers.

The movie will mark the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, known for critically-acclaimed Marathi films Classmates, Mauli and Faster Fene.

Kakuda explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time and how three people are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra announces autobiography The Stranger In The Mirror

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday said he is coming up with his autobiography, The Stranger In The Mirror.

Published by Rupa Publications, the book will hit the stands across the country on 27 July. Ad maker-turned-director Mehra, has co-written the book with noted author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta.

According to a press release, The Stranger In The Mirror features first-person accounts of noted personalities from cinema and advertising world including Waheeda Rahman, A R Rahman, Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Akhtar, Kapoor Ahuja, Tandon, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan, Divya Dutta and Prahlad Kakar.

The autobiography's foreword has been written by Rahman, with whom the director collaborated on his previous two films Rang De Basanti and Delhi 6. Aamir Khan has penned the afterword for the book.

Charlize Theron, Andy and Barbara Muschietti to develop Final Girl Support Group series

A small-screen adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix's horror novel The Final Girl Support Group is in the works with Oscar winner Charlize Theron, Andy and Barbara Muschietti attached to produce.

The TV series is set up at the streaming platform HBO Max and Andy Muschietti, known for helming the It horror films which were the adaptation of the Stephen King''s classic novel, will direct the pilot of the show.

According to Deadline, the novel's title refers to a Los Angeles-based therapeutic support group for six "final girls" — survivors of mass-murderer rampages whose experiences inspired the slasher franchises that saturated horror cinema in the 1980s and ''90s, earning them minor celebrity status.

Adrien Brody joins Wes Anderson's next project after The French Dispatch

Wes Anderson has roped in frequent collaborator Adrien Brody for the cast of his next feature film. The new film will be the fifth project that the duo will work together on after The Darjeeling Limited, Grand Budapest Hotel, The Fantastic Mr Fox and Anderson's latest The French Dispatch.

Brody joins Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in the untitled project, which is set in Spain, according to Deadline. Anderson will be writing and directing the movie.

Alicia Vikander's HBO series Irma Vep casts Adria Arjona and Carrie Brownstein

HBO has roped in five actors — Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael, Fala Chen and Devon Ross -- to star alongside Alicia Vikander in the much-anticipated limited series Irma Vep. The series will be directed by French independent filmmaker Olivier Assayas.

Assayas has penned the series which revolves around Mira (Vikander), an American film star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires.

According to Deadline, Arjona will star as Laurie, Mira’s ex-assistant and girlfriend, Brownstein will play Zelda, Mira’s agent, and Carmichael will play Eamonn, Mira’s ex-boyfriend who’s in Paris for a movie. Chen will essay the role of Cynthia Keng, a rising star from Hong Kong, while Ross will play Regina, Mira’s assistant.

Assayas and Vikander are also executive producing the show along with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. A24 is the studio behind the project.

First look of Telugu film Manchi Rojulochaie

Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen Pirzada will star together in upcoming Telugu film Manchi Rojulochaie, directed by Maruthi. The poster reads that the story has been "inspired by true characters."

