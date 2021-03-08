Sonakshi Sinha to play a tough cop in Amazon Prime Video's yet-untitled series; see first look

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the series will mark Sonakshi Sinha's digital debut

Sonakshi Sinha, who is all set to make her digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video series directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, has shared her first look from the show.

Sinha will be playing a cop in the yet-untitled series, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, reports the Hindustan Times.

The streamer’s official social media handles shared the look on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Check out the look here

There’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can’t wait for #Sonakshisinha to show us yet again how girls get it done 👸 Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/1A5XHZdHWA — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 7, 2021

SONAKSHI MAKES HER DIGITAL DEBUT... #FirstLook of #SonakshiSinha in #Amazon's new series [not titled yet]... Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are the executive producers... Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. pic.twitter.com/VFeUx4ZatR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2021

While more details on the project are yet to arrive, the poster reveals that Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are producing the series.

Kagti in a statement praised Sinha and said, “Sonakshi is an actor with the ability to seamlessly fit into every character she plays. She plays a tough cop in the series, and it is a delight to see her sink her teeth into the skin of the character.”

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. Her next feature includes Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war-drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Set during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk.