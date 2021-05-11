Sharing their pictures while taking the shot, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, urged everybody to get vaccinated.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza on Monday said they have received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

They took to social media to share the update.

Sharing their pictures while taking the shot, Deshmukh, 42, and D'Souza, 33, urged everybody to get vaccinated.

Here is Deshmukh's post

In a quirky way, comedian-actor Vir Das was seen expressing happiness as he showed his dance moves on 'My Heart Will Go On' from the 1997 Hollywood hit Titanic, soon after he got his first dose.

"JAB we met," the 41-year-old captioned the clip.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to commence the COVID-19 immunisation drive for the 18-44 age group.

Mumbai on Monday recorded a steep drop in new coronavirus cases at 1,794, the lowest single-day count in nearly two months, while 74 patients succumbed to the infection, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)