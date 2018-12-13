You are here:

Sonakshi Sinha receives rusted iron piece on ordering headphones from Amazon; Twitter asks how's the battery life

FP Staff

December 13, 2018 11:34:25 IST

Online shopping, though convenient, may sometimes lead to the most undesirable results. Recently, actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a similar experience after she ordered for a set of Bose headphones on Amazon.

The actress tweeted a picture of a piece of rusted iron inside the box of Bose headphones. She tweeted about it and immediately got people talking about how even celebrities are not immune to such common blunders.

Many people on the medium seconded Sinha's point about Amazon's poor customer service. The e-commerce company soon replied to the actress' tweet, stating, they would get back to her with immediate effect.

Twitterati reactions ranged from sympathy, to anger and even humour.

 

 

