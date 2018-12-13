You are here:

Sonakshi Sinha receives rusted iron piece on ordering headphones from Amazon; Twitter asks how's the battery life

Online shopping, though convenient, may sometimes lead to the most undesirable results. Recently, actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a similar experience after she ordered for a set of Bose headphones on Amazon.

The actress tweeted a picture of a piece of rusted iron inside the box of Bose headphones. She tweeted about it and immediately got people talking about how even celebrities are not immune to such common blunders.

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Many people on the medium seconded Sinha's point about Amazon's poor customer service. The e-commerce company soon replied to the actress' tweet, stating, they would get back to her with immediate effect.

Uh-oh! This is unacceptable! Apologies for the recent ordering experience and the subsequent correspondence with our support team. Please share your details here: https://t.co/vIE01Lj9nJ, we'll get in touch with you directly. ^JC — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) December 11, 2018

Twitterati reactions ranged from sympathy, to anger and even humour.

ha ha ha fraudsters believe in diversity and equality..celebrity ho yaa koi bhi choona lagana hai to lagana hai — Ankur Sharma (@Anky1980) December 11, 2018

these look very uncomfortable ..how's the battery life ? — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) December 12, 2018

Lmao this is bad but I can’t stop laughing — Pankaj (@punckaj) December 11, 2018

Joke of the Century: The vision of Amazon is to become Earth’s most customer centric company My lifetime vision is to meet this gentleman who drafted this vision for Amazon — Jasir Umer (@jaszmk) December 11, 2018

Atleast you got the bubble wrap. — Lady Sass ™ (@OhSheMocks) December 12, 2018

i thought this happens only to a common being... — Nitinpradhan (@Nitinpr58755532) December 11, 2018

Amazon customer service is so disgusting! I faced it many times. — Ashraful Ala (@OhYesAsh4U) December 11, 2018

Oh you better hear her @amazonIN nahi toh Bose ho jayega Khaamoshhhh!!!! — Kunal dandwani (@kunaldandwani) December 11, 2018

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2018 11:34 AM