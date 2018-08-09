Sonakshi Sinha on recreating 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' for Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: It's a double treat for me

Sonakshi Sinha who is currently gearing up for her latest Bollywood offering, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, an aptly titled follow up to Happy Bhag Jayegi, has lent her voice to yet another song. However, it is not an original composition but a remake of Geeta Dutt's 1958 song 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' from Howrah Bridge.

The reprised version will be featured in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi where she will be seen with Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, the man behind hits like 'Laden' and 'Bapu Zimidar.' As reported by Mid-Day, the new 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' has been composed by Sohail Sen and was shot in China last month.

Sinha said, "There is no better song than Chin Chin Chu, served with a Punjabi tadka, to rightfully capture the essence of our film. It's a double treat for me, as I am not only featuring in the song but also singing it." Gill mentioned how the two bonded over Punjabi music on the sets.

Talking about her singing career, she made her debut with the single 'Aaj Mood Ishqholic hai' and had a verse alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah on 'Move Your Lakk' from 2017's Noor. She has sung in four of her films till date.

While the previous film starred Diana Penty as the free-spirited Punjabi girl Harpreet aka Happy who runs from her wedding and somehow reaches Pakistan, the latest film stars Sonakshi Sinha as another Harpreet/Happy who has been abducted and sent to China.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 15:10 PM