Sonakshi Sinha on father Shatrughan quitting BJP: He was not given the respect he deserves

FP Staff

Mar 30, 2019 10:07:00 IST

Sonakshi Sinha on 29 March said that she supported her father, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan's decision to exit the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and join the Congress. Shatrughan met with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on 28 March and is likely to join the party by 6 April.

Speaking to the media at a recent event, Sonakshi said that she supports her father's choice. She also said that she feels like he was not given the respect he deserved and he should have left the BJP, reports Asian News International.

Shatrughan has been a two time MP from Patna Sahib, who has been associated with the BJP for about three decades. However, he was dropped by the saffron party that chose to field Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat for Lok Sabha election 2019. Shatrughan has also been openly critical of prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. On 24 March, he accused Modi of treating party patriarch LK Advani in a "painful" and "shameful" manner.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 15:32:30 IST

