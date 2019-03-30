Sonakshi Sinha on father Shatrughan quitting BJP: He was not given the respect he deserves

Sonakshi Sinha on 29 March said that she supported her father, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan's decision to exit the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and join the Congress. Shatrughan met with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on 28 March and is likely to join the party by 6 April.

Speaking to the media at a recent event, Sonakshi said that she supports her father's choice. She also said that she feels like he was not given the respect he deserved and he should have left the BJP, reports Asian News International.

Sonakshi Sinha: Being a party member from beginning, from time of JP Narayan ji, Atal ji & Advani ji my father has a lot of respect within party&I feel the entire group hasn't been given the respect they deserve. I think he has done it a bit too late, should've done it long back. https://t.co/LcTOgnsRYY — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha on her father Shatrughan Sinha leaving BJP & joining Congress: It’s his choice. I think if you're not happy somewhere you must bring a change & that’s what he did. I hope in this new association with Congress, he'll be able to do more good work¬ feel suppressed. pic.twitter.com/zlILmwMGi1 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Shatrughan has been a two time MP from Patna Sahib, who has been associated with the BJP for about three decades. However, he was dropped by the saffron party that chose to field Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat for Lok Sabha election 2019. Shatrughan has also been openly critical of prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. On 24 March, he accused Modi of treating party patriarch LK Advani in a "painful" and "shameful" manner.

