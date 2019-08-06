Sonakshi Sinha issues apology for her remark after protests from Valmiki community: 'It was unintentional'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha issued an apology to the Valmiki community after her remark against the group was flagged following a recent interview.

While posting her apology on Twitter, the actor stated that if she has hurt anyone, it was totally "unintentional" and "underogatory".

"With reference to an interview I did with Siddharth Kanan on July 23, 2019, I place on record that I have tremendous regard and respect for the Valmiki Samaj and all their valuable contributions to our society and country," the Dabangg actor tweeted.

The 32-year old fell prey to the flak from the Valmiki community after she uttered the word 'bhangi' on being asked about her airport looks, in the interview, reportedly.

The riled members of the community even burned an effigy of the actor in Moradabad, expressing their anger on her.

While she is receiving criticism from one community, Sonakshi is aiming to break sex-related taboos in her recently released film Khandaani Shafakhana.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 16:33:14 IST