Sonakshi Sinha accused of 'cheating' event organiser of Rs 37 lakh; case filed against actress

A case has been filed against Sonakshi Sinha and four others for allegedly not performing at an event in New Delhi despite accepting payment for the same.

According to the complainant, Sonakshi had agreed to be a part of his show in New Delhi on 30 September 2018 and even accepted Rs 37 lakh as payment. However, she refused to turn up at the last minute, he added.

DNA writes that the news first came to light in November 2018, when Pramod Sharma, the owner of a Moradabad-based event agency, claimed to have paid the actress Rs 28.17 lakh in June. The payment was made in four installments via electronic transfer for her to perform at the firm's award show in the capital.

He also reportedly spent an additional Rs 9 lakh on the commission of two event companies associated with Sonakshi and also in her travel and living arrangements. Sonakshi did not make an appearance at the event but had released promotional videos for the same. On the day of her performance, she postponed her 10 am flight to 3 pm but never turned up.

"I tried convincing her a lot to perform at the event and even told her that I will incur huge losses if she doesn't come, but she refused to perform," he told Asian News International. Moradabad DSP Gajraj Singh said an FIR had been lodged against the Dabangg star and three others for cheating. Investigation in the case is underway.

The actress is yet to respond to the development.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019 11:26:02 IST