Sonakshi Sinha, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha’s art venture named House of Creativity holds it first offline exhibition titled Locus of Control, from 9-10 April, 2022

The famous Sinha siblings, launched their art venture titled House of Creativity in the midst of the pandemic in July 2021. Locus Of Control is an online platform that allows art aficionados, from virtually anywhere, to procure contemporary artworks from homegrown Indian talents. It has been curated by Abhinit Khanna, assisted by Anushka Bhatnagar, to be held at BMW Infinity Cars, Worli, from 9-10 April 2022.

The exhibition will feature select works across paintings, photography, film, textile, and new media by contemporary House of Creativity artists such as Ali Akbar Mehta, Arvind Sundar, Digbijayee Khatua, Govinda Sah Azad, Koshy Brahmatmaj, Kedar DK, Sarika Mehta, Shalaka Patil, Urvi Sethna, Tushar Waghela, Sonakshi Sinha, Luv Sinha, and Kussh Sinha.

The idea for House of Creativity was born in the midst of the pandemic. Their goal was to help budding artists reach a wider audience.

Sonakshi Sinha is thrilled about the venture’s inaugural exhibition and also about the fact that she will be showcasing her brand new series. Talking about her acrylic on canvas works, she divulges: My works are about colours and a lot of my identity as well, but not in a very obvious, in-the-face manner. They are self-portraits, my interpretation of self-portraits, and are definitely open to interpretation by people. Earlier, I have painted chiefly in monochrome tones, but then one day I added a burst of colours on canvas and it resonated with me so much that I never looked back!