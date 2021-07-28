In a series of tweets, Sona Mohapatra said netizens were targeting women of Bollywood after Raj Kundra's arrest in connection to the pornography case

Ever since the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra and his involvement in the pornography case, few celebrities have come out to share their views on this matter. Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, has been arrested and remanded in police custody for his alleged involvement in the streaming of pornographic content.

Among the few celebrities, the recent one to join the list is singer Sona Mohapatra.

Taking to her social media account, the singer addressed the collateral effects of Kundra’s arrest by posting videos of herself that appeared to have been taken in a hotel room. As the videos are shot in the room, Mohapatra’s new track 'Ek Din' can be heard playing in the background.

“This video is self-directed, with full consent, zero exploitation or human trafficking involved,” she captioned one of her posts on Twitter.

This video is Self-Directed,with full consent,zero exploitation or human trafficking involved. So moral custodian’s of #India ,do ponder about such matters in the current #hot #trending topic. ‘Ek Din-Manhattan Memories’ to celebrate my EQUAL billboard in Times Square NYC. pic.twitter.com/90iFm7kIdu — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 25, 2021

In her second tweet, Mohapatra points out how Kundra’sarrest has resulted in women who are public figures being slut-shamed. She also updated fans that she directed these videos keeping in mind the artistic reaction.

Nothing showcases the #hypocrisy, toxicity of society more than when #porn related news ends up giving people the licence to #slutshame every #woman in the public domain?I directed these videos as an artistic reaction.Freewill,Consent VS Exploitation/Trafficking! #India #LetsTalk pic.twitter.com/xi4pT7hKOk — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 26, 2021

Finally sharing her third video, Mohapatra informed that it is unacceptable for trolls to target everyone from Bollywood. She also requested that Kundra’s case cannot be an excuse to throw lewd comments at people from the Hindi film industry.

The #RajKundra blow-up cannot be an excuse to throw lewd comments into our timelines & say things like, you are from #Bollywood & all of you are the same or other shit. No one has a right to shame,touch or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? #India #LetsTalk pic.twitter.com/lmmWEC34sO — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, the singer spoke in detail about how this case has led to stigmatising women in the public domain especially in the entertainment industry.

For the unversed, Mohapatra recently became the first independent artist from India to be featured on a billboard at Times Square in New York. To this big achievement, she called it a ‘pop-culture milestone’.